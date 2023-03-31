The Hindu Group presents World of Women 2023 awards

March 31, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

On Friday, The Hindu presented the World of Women 2023 awards in 13 categories to honour women who have blazed a trail in their respective fields.

This is the third edition of the awards and the past award-winner Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, presented the awards.

“Each woman has a story to tell but the commonality is that each woman is making a difference,” she said.

Saundarya Rajesh, social entrepreneur and founder and president of Avtar Group, received the Contribution to Society Award. Oscar Award-winner and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves was awarded the Excellence in Music, Arts and Culture award; actor Aishwarya Rajesh received the Excellence in Entertainment Award; Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi received the Excellence in Sports Award; para-athletics sportsperson Madhavi Latha received the Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award; Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum, received the Excellence in Agriculture and Rural Development award; Prema Rangachary received the Excellence in Academics and Education Award; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, SNEHA, received the Excellence in Healthcare Award; Gangapriya Chakraverti, managing director, Ford’s Global Business Services, received the Excellence in Business Leadership Award; Ranjini Manian, founder, Global Adjustments Foundation, received the Excellence in Entrepreneurship award; playback singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada received the Influencer award; Archana Kalpathi, chief executive officer, AGS cinemas, received the Generational Pride Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to V. Vasanti Devi, educationist and academic.

The award-winners thanked The Hindu for the recognition and shared personal memories they have associated with the newspaper and in some cases the support The Hindu has given for their career.

Musician Punya Srinivas performed a concert of some of her tracks.