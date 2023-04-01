In pictures | The Hindu’s World of Women 2023 awards

April 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

On March 31, The Hindu presented the World of Women 2023 awards in 13 categories to honour women who have blazed a trail in their respective fields. This is the third edition of the awards and the past award-winner Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, presented the awards.

Saundarya Rajesh, social entrepreneur and founder and president of Avtar Group, receives the Contribution to Society Award.

Oscar Award-winner and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves was awarded the Excellence in Music, Arts and Culture award.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh receives the Excellence in Entertainment Award.

Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi receives the Excellence in Sports Award.

Para-athletics sportsperson Madhavi Latha receives the Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award.

Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum, receives the Excellence in Agriculture and Rural Development award.

Prema Rangachary receives the Excellence in Academics and Education Award.

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, SNEHA, receives the Excellence in Healthcare Award.

Gangapriya Chakraverti, managing director, Ford’s Global Business Services, receives the Excellence in Business Leadership Award.

Ranjini Manian, founder, Global Adjustments Foundation, receives the Excellence in Entrepreneurship award.

Playback singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada receives the Influencer award.

Archana Kalpathi, chief executive officer, AGS cinemas, receives the Generational Pride Award.