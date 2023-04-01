HamberMenu
In pictures | The Hindu’s World of Women 2023 awards

April 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

On March 31, The Hindu presented the World of Women 2023 awards in 13 categories to honour women who have blazed a trail in their respective fields. This is the third edition of the awards and the past award-winner Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, presented the awards.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Saundarya Rajesh, social entrepreneur and founder and president of Avtar Group, receives the Contribution to Society Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Oscar Award-winner and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves was awarded the Excellence in Music, Arts and Culture award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh receives the Excellence in Entertainment Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi receives the Excellence in Sports Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Para-athletics sportsperson Madhavi Latha receives the Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum, receives the Excellence in Agriculture and Rural Development award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Prema Rangachary receives the Excellence in Academics and Education Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, SNEHA, receives the Excellence in Healthcare Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Gangapriya Chakraverti, managing director, Ford’s Global Business Services, receives the Excellence in Business Leadership Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Ranjini Manian, founder, Global Adjustments Foundation, receives the Excellence in Entrepreneurship award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Playback singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada receives the Influencer award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Archana Kalpathi, chief executive officer, AGS cinemas, receives the Generational Pride Award.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to V. Vasanti Devi, educationist and academic.

