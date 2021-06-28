Textile shops, jewellers to reopen in 23 more districts

The Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday that textile and jewellery shops in 23 more districts (category-II districts) would be allowed to function from Monday morning.

These shops could function between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. without air-conditioning and by allowing only 50% of their customers, an official release said. The fresh relaxations were allowed on representations from members of the public and traders’ associations.

The release said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to members of the public to make use of the additional relaxations responsibly, complying with the Standard Operating Procedure.

The category-II districts are Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

The government has already allowed non-air-conditioned textile and jewellery shops in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to operate from June 28.