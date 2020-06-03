Telemedicine services launched at Tirupattur

With the lockdown being extended till June 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people particularly elders have expressed concern over their health check ups, which are overdue.

In response, the district administration has launched telemedicine consultation services operational from Monday.

Telemedicine consultation services are provided to many geographically remote locations across the district, committed to bridging the health care gap. People can call these numbers to get medical advice from doctors at the control room – 97879 27070, 97879 22020.

Doctors available at a control room set up in Tirupattur can have a tele-consultation about a patient with the specialist either in the presence or absence of the patient.

“People are given prescriptions through WhatsApp or text messages and anyone who wants medicines can contact these numbers to get their monthly medicines. Arrangements have been made to supply the medicine at their doorstep through government dispensaries, pharmacies including private ones,” said M.P. Sivanarul, District Collector, Tirupattur.

The 24x7 telemedicine service provides primary specialist diagnosis, second opinions, recommends treatment and post treatment advice based on clinical details, appropriate radiological and laboratory investigations and consultation via video conferencing.