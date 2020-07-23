Telecast of lessons for government school students from August 1: T.N. Minister

Broadcast of lessons for government school students through 14 television channels will commence on August 1, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told media persons at Nambiyur, Gobichettipalayam,on Thursday.
The Minister, who laid the foundation for projects worth ₹2 crore, said steps were taken to commence classes through television channels.
He said that an 18-member committee, set up to look into reducing the syllabus, had submitted its report and the department was studying the recommendations.
The Minister said that Plus Two students could apply online for revaluation of their answer scripts and this applied to students in containment areas also. He said that 52 lakh laptops were distributed to students free of cost, which was a first of its kind in the country.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme works were progressing well and would be completed on time. “Upon completion, the scheme would help recharge water bodies,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath