Telangana Governor, CM thank Tamil Nadu CM for flood relief assistance

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for extending ₹10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Telangana for floor relief.

In separate phone calls, the Telengana Governor and the Chief Minister spoke to Mr. Palaniswami thanking him. On Monday, Mr. Palaniswami also offered any assistance required by the Telangana government for flood relief efforts.

Mr. Rao also expressed condolences to Mr. Palaniswami over the death of his mother last week.