Tamil Nadu CM orders release of ₹10 crore to Telangana, offers more assistance

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s handling of the disaster and the response of the government mitigated the adverse effects of the flood, says Mr. Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday ordered immediate contribution of ₹10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Telangana which is reeling under severe floods.

On Monday, Mr. Palaniswami wrote to his counterpart in Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, offering any assistance required by the Telangana government, while expressing his condolences to family members of those who have lost their lives in the floods.

“As a token of the support and solidarity of the Government and people of Tamil Nadu with the Government and people of Telangana in their hour of need, I have ordered the immediate contribution of a sum of Rs.10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Telangana. We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families,” Mr. Palaniswami said in the letter.

He added that Mr. Rao’s efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of the government in providing relief and rescue operations have mitigated the adverse effects of the flood.