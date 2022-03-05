Team set up to assist evacuation of TN students from Ukraine, meets External Affairs Minister

The team constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to assist in the evacuation of TN students and non-resident Tamils from Ukraine, met Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Saturday in New Delhi. DMK’s Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva led the team. The team urged the Union Minister to take all measures to ensure the safe return of the people of Tamil Nadu. Other team members, North Chennai MP Kalanithi Veerasamy and Rajya Sabha member M. M. Abdulla along with Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary/Chief Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House New Delhi and Jacintha Lazarus, Director, Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils were also present at the meeting. On Friday, the State Public Department issued an order deputing these State representatives to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland to assist in the evacuation of Tamil Nadu students and Non-Resident Tamils. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu House New Delhi tweeted that it has received 444 Tamil students in the last 24 hours and a total of 777 students until 10 a.m. from Ukraine. The students will be taken care of till they reach their homes from Delhi, it added.



