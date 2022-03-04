Govt. issues orders for sending its representatives to evacuate Tamils stranded in Ukraine

They will go to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland that border Ukraine

A day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting that decided to depute State representatives to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland to support the evacuation of the students and Non-Resident Tamils (NRTs) of Tamil Nadu from Ukraine , the Public Department issued an order in this regard on Friday.

While Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva and IAS officer A.K. Kamal Kishore have been deputed to Slovakia, North Chennai MP Kalanithi Veerasamy and IAS officer M. Pradeep Kumar will go to Hungary. Rajya Sabha member M. M. Abdulla and IAS officer Ajay Yadav will leave for Romania and Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Rajaa and IAS officer M. Govinda Rao will go to Poland.

The State’s representatives to these countries, from where Indians are being evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs on international flights, would “support evacuation of students and NRTs from Ukraine”, says the order. The Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of the Non-Resident Tamils would make arrangements, in consultation with the Chief Resident Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, for their travel.

The Chief Minister on February 24 wrote to the Minister for External Affairs, urging rescue of stranded Tamils in view of the Russian armed forces moving into Ukraine. The State appointed a nodal officer and opened a control room to reach out to the students and NRTs and their families and to liaison with the Central government.