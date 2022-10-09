Tangedco raises voice against Centre’s bid to cut thermal power use

The State power utility says the scheme to promote renewable energy cannot be implemented in the present form. It has requested the Centre to revise it in consultation with stakeholders

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) has voiced concerns over the Union Ministry of Power’s scheme for replacement of thermal power with renewable energy by 2025-26. It has said the scheme, in its present form, is not rational and cannot be implemented.

In May this year, the Union Ministry issued a notification for replacing 58,000 million units of thermal power generated in the Central, State and private sectors with renewable energy. A renewable energy (solar) capacity of about 30,000 MW would be required for the purpose, the notification said.

It identified 81 coal-based power plants and laid out a road map for achieving the substitution year-wise — 20% in 2023-24, 35% in 2024-25 and 45% in 2025-26 of the total target. This was part of the Ministry’s scheme for flexibility in power generation through bundling thermal and hydro with solar and wind power.It also said the replacement of thermal power is estimated to conserve 34.7 million metric tonnes of coal and reduce carbon emissions by 60.2 million metric tonnes. The State power utility has already requested the Union Ministry to revise the scheme in consultation with the stakeholders, so that it can be a balanced one and the interests of consumers can be protected. It has also written to the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC).

Tangedco has said the notification did not spell out details such as how the quantum of thermal power has been arrived at, as well as the methodology for fixing the quantum of renewable energy. All generators have invested a huge capital in the implementation of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system, it has pointed out. The trajectory for replacement of thermal power with renewable energy will have huge cost implications for Tangedco and other distribution companies and will result in huge idle investment, the State utility has said, urging the SRPC to take up the issue with the Union Ministry.

Among the State’s power generating stations, the thermal plants at Mettur, North Chennai and Tuticorin have been identified for substitution. A capacity of 1,045 million units has been identified from these plants to be replaced with solar power of 542 MW, according to Tangedco. The Central and private thermal power generation capacities have also been identified, it has said.