HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil writer Ambai wins Tata Literature lifetime achievement award

Born C.S. Lakshmi in Coimbatore, Ms. Ambai won the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Patchaiparavai in 2021

October 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil writer Ambai has been selected for the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award that recognises and salutes sustained and outstanding contribution to writing and literature in India.

“I was informed about the award. But I do not know the details of the award,” Ms. Ambai told The Hindu.

Past recipients include Anita Desai, Mark Tully, Amitav Gosh, Ruskin Bond and Girish Karnad.

A feminist writer, who questioned the stereotyping of women, Ambai, born C.S. Lakshmi in Coimbatore, won the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Patchaiparavai in 2021. She studied history for her post-graduation in the Madras Christian College and a PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She lives in Mumbai.

She started writing even in her teens and her first short story collection Sirakukal Muriyum was published in 1976. She confined herself only to writing short stories.

 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.