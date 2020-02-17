Tamil Nadu’s Combai joins CRPF

Combai, a dog breed from Tamil Nadu, known for its fearlessness and loyalty to its owners, has joined the Dog Breeding and Training School of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bengaluru, on a pilot basis.

“We have received two puppies from R. Aravindraj of Madurai. One more puppy will join the training school,” said Mr. Ravindra, M.L. DIGP, CRPF, who was instrumental in inducting the dog breed into the school.

Mr. Aravindraj, who has been breeding Combais for many years, presented two puppies to P. Manoj Kumar, Commandant, CRPF, after coming to know about the CRPF’s plan to acquire Combais.

“I have 30 dogs, and my purpose is to popularize the breed. I prefer to sell dogs only to those who approach me with references from my friends. I have given a male and a female puppy to the CRPF. I will give one more female puppy to them,” Mr. Aravindraj said.

Multiple tasks

In his book The Ultimate History of over 1000 Dog Breeds, Zoologist Desmond Morris said Combais had the ability to overcome almost any obstacle in their path. They are fast, muscular, powerful and athletic. The breed is normally used for boar hunting and guarding. Its coat is usually reddish brown, with a paler underside.

At present, the CRPF has the Belgian Malinois, and is the first agency to successfully train the renowned dog breed. In Bengaluru, they train dogs for multiple tasks, including sniffing, tracking and assault, and the Belgian Malinois perfectly suits the purpose.

“We also considered the idea of training native breeds as part of research and development, so that we need not depend fully on foreign breeds. Last year, we trained two mongrels and two Mudhol hounds, and after 40 weeks of training, they were sent for field trials. We read about Combai and found that it was good at guarding and hunting and was a one-man dog when it comes to obedience. Its temperament suits us,” Arun Kumar, AC (Training Officer), CRPF, and a native of Erode, explained.

In the CRPF, the training for the dogs will start after they cross 90 days of age, and puppies will be brought to the school when they are 45 days old.