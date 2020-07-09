Tamil Nadu urges Centre to consider Class 12 marks for medical admissions this year

The Tamil Nadu government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi against holding the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and instead consider Class 12 marks for admissions to medical education programmes this year, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote to the Prime Minister on July 8 in this regard, contending that it would be difficult for students, especially those from the rural backgrounds, “in the present circumstances,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said in a statement. The Minister also recalled efforts being taken by the AIADMK government against conducting NEET for medical admissions.

Mr. Vijayabaskar also referred to media reports over the Centre contemplating a revision of criteria for the creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and contended: “Reservation should be based only on social and educational conditions. Reservation based on economical conditions would be against the ideals of social justice.”

“People are aware that this government is a pioneer in protecting the ideals of social justice and the interests of the poor and the downtrodden. I assert that this government would continue to protect the welfare of the backward classes,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said.

The Minister also referred to the State government’s pleas in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court seeking 50% reservation for OBCs in medical seats surrendered by State governments to the All India Quota in non-Central government colleges.