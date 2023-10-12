HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu to organise ‘KaniTamil 24’ conference in February

October 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will be organising a three-day ‘KaniTamil 24’ conference here in February 2024 in line with an announcement made in this year’s budget that an international conference on Tamil computing would be organised, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

In a release, he said the conference would elaborate on the latest advancements in computing and exploring the possibilities of using Tamil in natural language processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, machine translation, sentimental analysis, large language models and automatic speech recognition.

The conference, which is planned for February 8,9 and 10 at the Chennai Trade Centre, will be organised by the Tamil Virtual Academy (TVA). Mr. Stalin recalled how TVA was born as a result of ‘TamilNet 99’, the conference on Tamil computing organised when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister in 1999. The second such conference on Tamil computing is being organised after 25 years, during which technology has rapidly developed, he added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.