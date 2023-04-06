Tamil Nadu to establish strategic electronics and defence industrial park at Karani

April 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will be establishing a Strategic Electronics and Defence Industrial Park at Karani, Tiruvallur, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Thursday.

This project, to be executed with the support of TIDCO, would be spread over an area of 270 acres and enable manufacturers, service providers of strategic electronics and drones to set up their facilities in the park. The park would provide the necessary infrastructure and facilities for manufacturers and developers to design, manufacture, and test strategic electronics and drones. It would also create a collaborative environment for the exchange of knowledge and resources among different companies and organisations involved in the industry.

The park would complement the setting up of UAV testing infrastructure as part of the Defense Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS). It would have an easy access to the proposed DTIS-UAS Testing facility and the integrated electronic test facility at Vallam Vadagal. The drone manufacturers, setting up their facilities, would also enjoy the advantages of having a long range test path over the Arani Rrver and Bay of Bengal as well as access to Cholavaram airstrip with its two adjoining lakes.

Mr. Thennarasu also made an announcement on institution mechanism for Tamil Nadu Regional Aerial Connectivity through Helicopters to provide an intra-State network of aerial routes enabling people to utilise helicopters for travel between cities and towns. TIDCO is the nodal agency for this project too. The proposed mechanism would leverage the National Civil Aviation Policy and the Helicopter Policy of the Government of India, enabling helicopter operators to utilise more than 80 unused helipads across Tamil Nadu.

It would build upon Heli Disha, an administrative guidance manual for helicopter operations, and Heli Sewa, a portal for providing online landing clearance for helicopter operations. The proposed initiative is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the intra-State transportation network, particularly in urban areas, where the demand for air travel is high.

Another key announcement that the Industries Minister made was setting up of an IT park at Tiruchi. “To promote IT development in and around Tiruchi, a Tidel Park will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore and will create employment to over 10,000 people,” he said.

According to Mr. Thennarasu, Tamil Nadu has become the first address for investors when they think of business and many investments from China are getting diverted to India and in particular to Tamil Nadu.