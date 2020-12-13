Tamil Nadu reports 1,218 fresh COVID-19 cases

No new infection reported from Ariyalur; 31 districts report less than 50 new cases each

On a day when another 1,218 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, 31 of the 37 districts had less than 50 new cases each.

There were no new cases in Ariyalur, while seven districts had fresh cases in single digits. This included Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram that had one case each, while Perambalur had two cases.

345 cases in Chennai

Chennai continued to report 300-plus cases. A total of 345 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the city’s tally to 2,19,526. There were 120 cases in Coimbatore, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded 72 cases each. Tiruppur reported 65 cases, while Erode and Kancheepuram had 41 cases each and Salem recorded 40 cases. The fresh coronavirus infections took the State’s tally to 7,97,693.

Another 13 persons succumbed to the infection in the State. Six of them died in Chennai, while two persons died in Nagapattinam.

Except for one person, the remaining had co-morbidities. A 30-year-old man from Coimbatore was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on December 4 had no co-morbidities. He died on December 11 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia.

Two nonagenarians also succumbed to the infection. A 96-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing for four days on December 11. He died within 20 minutes due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Death toll touches 11,883

With this, the State’s toll rose to 11,883. Another 1,296 persons were discharged from hospitals in the State, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 7,75,602. The number of active cases stood at 10,208 of which 3,226 were in Chennai and 992 in Coimbatore.

In the last 24 hours, 72,122 samples were tested. Till date, 1,28,87,037 samples were tested.