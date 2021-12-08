Tamil Nadu records 710 fresh cases; three districts see no infection

10 more people succumb to the infection; 2,93,346 more get jabs

Tamil Nadu added 710 fresh cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Tuesday. Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar saw no fresh case, even as the number of cases continued to exceed 100 in both Chennai and Coimbatore.

While Chennai and Coimbatore recorded 126 and 122 cases, respectively, 20 districts logged fewer than 10 infections each. There were 57 cases in Chengalpattu. Erode and Tiruppur reported 56 and 52 cases, respectively. Forty-three people tested positive in Salem, while Namakkal’s count stood at 38. Two returnees from West Bengal were among those who tested positive.

The State’s tally stood at 27,31,945. Ten more people succumbed to the infection and the toll touched 36,549. Twenty-nine districts did not report any fatality.

There were two deaths in Chennai, and one each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 38-year-old man from Chennai who had periampullary carcinoma with metastasis. He was admitted to a private hospital on November 30 with difficulty in breathing and died on December 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

With 731 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,87,414. The active caseload fell below 8,000 — 7,982 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. They include 1,265 people in Coimbatore and 1,212 in Chennai. Twenty-two districts have under 100 active cases each.

With 1,00,393 samples being tested, the total count touched 5,49,85,621.

Inoculation coverage

With 2,93,346 more people being vaccinated against COVID-19, the total coverage in government centres reached 7,19,72,037.

Of the inoculated, 1,68,720 were aged 18 to 44, 82,156 were in the 45-59 age group and 42,254 were senior citizens. The coverage in private centres stood at 27,66,255.