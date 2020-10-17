Tamil Nadu realises excess Cauvery water

Between June 1 and October 15, the State received around 140.4 tmc feet of water against the stipulated quantity of 132.9 tmc feet, according to the Central Water Commission

Tamil Nadu has realised about 7.5 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) more than its share of Cauvery water, during the current water year.

Between June 1 and October 15, the State received around 140.4 tmc ft against the stipulated quantity of 132.9 tmc ft for the period, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC)’s data, as recorded at the Biligundlu gauging site.

In the first half of October, Tamil Nadu got about 20.2 tmc ft against 9.8 tmc ft, an excess of 10.4 tmc ft.

On Saturday morning, the water level at Mettur dam stood at 99.20 ft (full level: 120 ft) with the storage being 63.8 tmc ft (capacity: 93.47 tmc ft). Inflow to the dam was around 10,320 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the discharge, 18,000 cusecs through the river and 900 cusecs through the canal.