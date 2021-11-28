Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates | Districts record moderate to heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that north coastal districts and Puducherry may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 28.

The State has received 60 cm rain, which is 74% excess than its seasonal average till November 27.

Here are the updates:

9:01 a.m.

Districts record moderate to heavy rains

Many weather stations recorded moderate to heavy rains till 7.30 a.m. on Sunday. Ramanathapuram recorded heavy rains of 9 cm and Karaikal 8 cm. Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 4 cm of rainfall- Tamil Nadu Bureau

8:00 a.m. | Chennai

Chennai may set a new record for November rainfall

Chennai may be on the verge of recording its wettest November in 100 years, and may set a new record.

With the city receiving 10 cm rain on November 27 morning, Chennai’s rainfall for the month stood at 98 cm. According to India Meteorological Department’s data, November 1918 holds the all-time record with 108.8 cm of rain.

7:40 a.m. | Coimbatore

People living in low-lying areas advised to move to camps

The Salem district administration has advised the public living in low-lying areas to contact the district administration and move to safe places identified by the administration.

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegham said that several water bodies in the district have filled up due to the recent rain as surplus water is getting released. He advised the public to exercise caution as inflow continues to increase to water bodies in the district. The Collector advised the public to use only bridges while crossing waterbodies.

7:15 a.m | Madurai

‘Around 8,000 cusecs of water released in Vaigai’

The heavy rain in Madurai city and peripheries for the last two days had steadily increased water storage and all the tanks had water up to 75-90% of their capacity, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said PWD authorities had released 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs of water into the Vaigai and hence people should stay away from the river course. Despite the heavy rains, the district largely remained safe as it recorded below average rainfall, he said, adding water entered houses in low-lying places in Melur area.