Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu officials to participate in safety workshop in Australia

more-in

The Tamil Nadu government has sent a team of senior bureaucrats to Australia for studying highway safety using Safe System Solution and emulate the best practices back home.

A team comprising S.K. Prabhakar, Principal Secretary (Highways & Minor Ports), Beela Rajesh, Secretary to Government (Health & Family Welfare), A. Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and A. Arun Thamburaj, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, left for Melbourne on Saturday to participate in a six-day workshop which is set to begin on September 16.

The programme is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by the State government with VicRoads and Highways Department, Australia, official sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 4:51:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-officials-to-participate-in-safety-workshop-in-australia/article29426511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY