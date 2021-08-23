Tamil Nadu: Norms for inter-se merit for engineering admission released

If two candidates have the same scores after the higher education department suggested calculation, their class 10 marks would be taken into consideration

The higher education department has released new norms for engineering admission through single window counselling.

Usually, Class 12 qualifying scores are used to determine the merit list. This year, however, since Class 12 exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools were advised to prepare the mark list, using computed scores from the 10th standard onwards.

It has now been decided to use Class 10 scores too in order to prepare the merit list for engineering admission in the State.

According to an order issued by the department, if more than one candidate has the same marks in the common merit list, the inter-se-merit among such candidates shall be determined based on the following criteria.

The percentage of marks in mathematics, physics, the optional subject, and the percentage of total marks in the qualifying examination will be taken, in the given order, to arrive at an inter-se-merit list.

If two candidates have the same scores after this calculation, their Class 10 marks will be taken into consideration. If the scores match after this exercise, the older candidate (based on the date of birth) will be given preference.

In case the candidates are of the same age, random numbers assigned to the applicants would be used to determine seniority in the merit list, the department has announced.