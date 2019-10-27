Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association extends support to doctors' strike

As the indefinite strike by doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association entered the third day on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) has decided to support the strike from Monday.

TNMSA, which comprises house surgeons and post graduates, in a press release stated that they would take part in forthcoming protests in various ways.

The association urged the State government to fulfil the demands of the doctors including salary and promotions. The doctors associations have been staging various protests in the last 15 months but the State government has not fulfilled their demands till now, the association said.

A striking doctor said that the patient flow would start increasing on Monday, and services would be affected. Already, the number of patients reporting with fever is on the rise, he added.

Except emergency services, they are boycotting out patient and in-patient care.

Meanwhile, five doctors are continuing their fast on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital seeking the Chief Minister's intervention. On the occasion of Deepavali, a few family members accompanied the striking doctors.