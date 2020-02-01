Tamil Nadu has the highest numberof students qualifying in PG NEET

Around 61% of the candidates who appeared for Postgraduate NEET from Tamil Nadu have qualified. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students qualifying in the test, among all States. The National Board of Examinations released the results for PG NEET late on Thursday.

Of the 18,854 candidates who appeared, as many as 11,681 have qualified.

The top score this year is 1013 marks out of 1200. This year a total of 1,60,888 candidates appeared of which 89,549 have qualified across the country. The minimum eligible criteria under general category (50th percentile) is 366 marks. For SC/ST/OBC (including persons with disability) (40th percentile) the cut off scoreis 319 marks.

PG NEET marks will be used to pick students for the All India Quota seats surrendered by the states, Armed Forces Medical Services colleges, deemed universities, private medical colleges, besides post–MBBS DNB seats.

With more doctors qualifying this time the competition is set to be tougher. Candidates are concerned about the ‘benefits’ service doctors would be eligible for.

A candidate from the State who had scored 812 marks and secured All India Rank 2,289 said, he hoped to get into Stanley Medical College based on the merit list the Directorate of Medical Education is expected to create. The medical education directorate is expected to release a notification around the second week of March, after the online counselling for All India quota seats is completed.

“I studied in Stanley and hope to get general medicine in the same college. With my marks I could get a seat in some good college in Delhi, apart from Maulana Azad, but medicine is about communicating. I am from Tamil Nadu and can do better here,” he said.