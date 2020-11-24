Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor receives President

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit received President Ram Nath Kovind at the Chennai airport on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Ram Nath Kovind was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam were also present. The President was on his way to Tirupati.

