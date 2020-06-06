Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to bear education expenses of Madurai hairdresser’s daughter

Nethra with the acknowledgement letter from the UN Association for Development and Peace. Photo. G. Moorthy

Nethra with the acknowledgement letter from the UN Association for Development and Peace. Photo. G. Moorthy  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami commended the gesture of the schoolgirl and her father from Madurai, in using the money they had saved to feed the poor during the lockdown

Commending the gesture of C. Mohan and his daughter M. Nethra in Madurai, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the State government would bear the schoolgirl’s higher education expenses.

Mr. Mohan, a hairdresser from Melamadai had saved a sum of ₹5 lakh for his daughter’s education but chose to spend it on feeding the poor during the lockdown, on her insistence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded him recently.

In his statement, Mr. Palaniswami said, the Tamil Nadu government would bear the higher education expenses of Ms. Nethra, as a recognition of the gesture to spend the money saved for her higher education in feeding the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read: Hairdresser’s daughter chosen as the goodwill ambassador to the poor

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 6:12:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-government-to-bear-education-expenses-of-madurai-hairdressers-daughter/article31765518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY