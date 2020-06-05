Hairdresser’s daughter chosen as the goodwill ambassador to the poor

On Thursday afternoon, M. Nethra, a 13-year-old resident of Melamadai in Madurai, received an unexpected phone call. It was from an officer of the United Nations Association for Development and Peace (UNADAP), who asked if Ms. Nethra was willing to be their goodwill ambassador to the poor.

“It was a pleasant surprise and I was overwhelmed. After consulting my parents, I finally accepted their proposal,” she said.

Ms. Nethra is the daughter of C. Mohan, a hairdresser, who recently received high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for feeding the poor during the lockdown, spending ₹5 lakh that Mr. Mohan had saved up for his daughter’s education.

Mr. Mohan said that it was his daughter who strongly insisted that they give away their savings to feed the poor during the lockdown.

In recognition of her efforts, UNADAP, an agency accredited under the United Nations Economic and Social Council, has also offered her a scholarship of ₹1 lakh.

According to the acknowledgement letter from UNADAP, Ms. Nethra would be given opportunities to speak at the U.N. conferences at New York and Geneva, addressing civil society forums and conferences. This position would give her an opportunity to speak to world leaders, politicians, academics and professors.

“With this role, I will have the chance to speak to the underprivileged sections and bring their plight to the attention of the world leaders. Next time I see a person who needs help, I can be confident that the issue will be sorted out,” she said.

Ms. Nethra, who aspires to become an IAS officer, says that these experiences will help her understand the people and serve the society better. “This position has made me more determined and confident in my pursuit to become an IAS officer,” she said.