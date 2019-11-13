Tamil Nadu government to allocate space for Guru Nanak memorial

The Tamil Nadu government will allocate space to construct a memorial for Guru Nanak at Rameswaram, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Mr. Palaniswami participated in the 550th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurudwara Sahib in T. Nagar on Tuesday evening.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said there had been several representations from the Sikh community in Chennai and across the state, asking for the allocation of land in Rameswaram to build a memorial for Guru Nanak to mark his visit there.
“On this occasion, I would like to tell all Sikhs in Tamil Nadu that people from the State as well as the government will stand with the community and support them,” he added.
