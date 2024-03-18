GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu government approaches Supreme Court over swearing-in of Ponmudy

An urgent mentioning was made by senior advocate Abisheik Manu Singhvi and P. Wilson

March 18, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking direction to Governor R.N. Ravi to appoint MLA K. Ponmudy as a Minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet and to shuffle the portfolios among Ministers .

The move comes following Mr. Ravi’s refusal to accept the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint Mr. Ponmudy as a Minister and for shuffling of portfolios.

An urgent mentioning was made by senior advocate Abisheik Manu Singhvi and P. Wilson for listing of the applications before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) bench .The CJI has permitted to move.

