GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court relief to former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court order paves the way for former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy’s return as a legislator.

March 11, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. File

Former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction and three-year prison sentence of former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka also stayed the sentence of his wife, P. Visalakshi, in the case.

The order paves the way for Mr. Ponmudy’s return as a legislator.

The Supreme Court, in a chamber hearing in January, had granted the couple exemption from surrendering following the Madras High Court judgment.

The couple was represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra.

The High Court had reversed the trial court’s decision to acquit them in April 2016.

The case relates to the charge of the Minister and his wife having amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income when he held the portfolio of Higher Education and Mines in the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had registered the case after the AIADMK came to power in May 2011.

The petitioners argued that the High Court had wrongly overturned the well-detailed acquittal by the trial court.

They had submitted that the High Court erred in clubbing the assets of Mr. Ponmudy and his wife to determine the “property disproportionate”.

“It is prima facie apparent that his wife, who is not a public servant, is well-qualified, is a separate entity/individual who holds several assets and is running companies having separate sources of income even prior to the check period,” their petition had argued.

The petition had said it was not “legally permissible to club the income of a public servant with the income of the spouse who is holding agricultural land measuring 26 acres and business with several crores of rupees’ turnover”.

“She is earning independently… She is an income tax assessee as an independent individual… Her income and property are multi-fold than the property and income of Mr. Ponmudy,” it had contended.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.