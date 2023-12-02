HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu fully prepared to handle heavy rainfall, says Minister

December 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at a review meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu government was fully prepared for the heavy rainfall expected in the delta and coastal districts due to cyclone Michaung.

Addressing the media after reviewing the preparations, he recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a meeting on Friday, when the forecast was that the cyclone would make landfall in northern Tamil Nadu. Though the forecast had since been revised with the cyclone expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said the government was prepared for the heavy rainfall and winds.

He said marriage halls and community halls had been kept ready to act as relief centres capable of accommodating more than one lakh people. Adequate manpower had been ensured at all levels, he added.

Five dead

Mr. Ramachandran said five people had died in the recent rain in the State. Ninety-eight head of cattle had died and 420 huts had been damaged. Financial compensation for these incidents was swiftly being disbursed, he added.

Minister for Electricity Thangam Thennarasu, who met the media separately after reviewing the readiness of his department to meet any emergency, said efforts were being made to ensure that there were no power cuts due to the rain. Even in places where it could not be avoided, arrangements were in place to restore power as soon as possible, he added.

He said that around three lakh electric poles and 15,500 personnel with adequate equipment were kept ready. Personnel from other districts would be roped in, if needed, he said. He said a division-wise review was conducted to ensure that complaints were addressed as quickly as possible.

