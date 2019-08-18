Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Lankan Navy: Association official

Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen from here were allegedly intimidated and chased away by Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said on Monday.

The Lankan Naval personnel also allegedly destroyed GPS communication equipment, fish and nets in more than 200 boats, Tamil Nadu Coastal Mechanised Fishermen Association president P. Sesuraja said.

He said the fishermen out in the sea in over 700 mechanised boats on Saturday and were fishing between Dhanushkodi and Katchatheevu, an islet ceded to Sri Lanka by India in the 1970s.

The Sri Lankan Naval personnel came to the area around 11 p.m. on Saturday in seven patrol boats and intimidated the fishermen by turning on giant lights.

Besides, they threw into the sea communication gadgets, fish catch and nets from over 200 boats, Mr. Sesuraja alleged, quoting the fishermen who returned to the shores.

He demanded that the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments take steps to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem faced by Indian fishermen in areas near Katchatheevu.

On August 13, the Lankan naval personnel had driven away more than 2,000 fishermen who were engaged in fishing in their territorial waters besides snapping the nets of more than 50 boats.