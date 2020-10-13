Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s mother passes away

Thavasayi Ammal. File photo: Special arrangement  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal passed away at a private hospital in Salem early on Tuesday.

According to a source, Mr. Palaniswami left Chennai for Siluvampalayam in Salem district in the early hours of October 13.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Thoothukudi on Tuesday morning for an official visit.

