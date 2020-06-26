Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles former MLA’s death

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of former MLA S. R. Subramania Adityan.

The former legislator, who was elected to the Assembly from Tiruchendur Assembly constituency in the past, had died on Thursday due to an illness.

