Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces integrated grievance redressal system for speedy disposal of pleas

In a suo motu statement at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a 100-seat help desk would be set up at a cost of ₹12.78 crore in the first phase, and would be expanded if needed

The State government will launch an Integrated & Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System to efficiently address the grievances of the general public, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a suo motu statement, he said a 100-seat help desk would be set up at a cost of ₹12.78 crore in the first phase, and would be expanded if needed. “It is noticed that the same petition is submitted at the district-level as well as at the State-level forums. So, it is necessary to coordinate all grievance redressal forums under various government departments and to monitor their progress,” Mr. Palaniswami said

Multiple petitions from the same person were being submitted, as the government has been organising camps for redressing grievances from the general public both online and offline, and also through special camps, he pointed out.

As a majority of petitions being received are requesting employment, the petitions received would be considered at the earliest and steps would be taken for providing skill development for these petitioners, he said.