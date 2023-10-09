HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on October 9 amid Cauvery issue

This will also be the first session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly post snapping of ties between the AIADMK and BJP.

October 09, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Chennai

PTI
The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet on Monday, amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet on Monday, amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues. | Photo Credit: M Govarthan

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet here on Monday, amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues.

This will also be the first session post snapping of ties between ertwhile allies, the AIADMK and BJP.

ALSO READ
Watch | Why has the Cauvery water dispute flared up again?

While AIADMK, the main opposition party has 66 MLAs, BJP has 4. The two had jointly faced the 2021 state polls as NDA constituents.

TN Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu is slated to present the first supplementary estimates for FY 2023-24 on Monday. The session is expected to be brief.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / community water management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.