Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to ease detailed development plan

A Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, to give effect to a decision to ease the process of preparation of Detailed Development Plan (DDP) was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday.
As per the Bill, the government has decided to dispense with the requirement of specifying the particulars of ownership of all lands and buildings in the area in the DDP. Further, it has also been decided to dispense with the requirement of consultation with owners of the lands and buildings under Section 21 of the Act before the submission of the DDP to the Director of Town and Country Planning for his consent.
Under Section 27 of the Act, the notice of preparation of the DDP has to be published in the Gazette, inviting objections and suggestions in writing from any person in respect of the plan and a reasonable opportunity of being heard is given to any person who has made such a request.
Earlier, DMK legislator S. Regupathy (Thirumayam) opposed the Bill in the introductory stage contending that in the present form the legislation would not help land and property owners know whether the property had been acquired without a consultation process.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that the legislation was intended only to avoid delays in acquiring lands for government projects. After a voice vote, the Bill was passed in the House.
