August 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued directions for allocating ₹3 crore to the State Official Language (Legislative) Commission for translating the judgments of the Madras High Court in Tamil.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the funds would be allocated in due course.

The efforts were in line with the Tamil Nadu government’s position that Tamil should be made an official language of the Madras High Court, Mr. Stalin said.