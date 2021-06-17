Tamil Nadu

Take urgent steps to prevent COVID-19 third wave, Panneerselvam tells Stalin

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam on Thursday called upon Chief Minister M K Stalin to take urgent steps to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 from happening.

In a statement, he wanted the intensification of testing of persons, contact tracing and isolation of affected persons, apart from adopting other safety protocols. He suggested that the process of vaccination of uncovered people be expedited.

Mr Panneerselvam added that everyone should create awareness that people needed to be disciplined so that another wave would not hit them.


