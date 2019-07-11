TACTV to seekloan for OTT services

Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), which provides digital cable TV services to consumers in the State, will soon be providing Over The Top (OTT) services. Along with OTT it will provide IPTV services and internet connectivity to rural and urban households, Minister for Information Technology, M.Manikandan, told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that TACTV proposed to secure a loan of ₹100 crore during 2019-20 with government guarantee, since there is an accumulated cash flow deficit on account of purchase of set top Boxes (STBs).

Due to heavy investment on procurement of STBs by TACTV, there was paucity of funds to meet the repayment schedule and also expenditure relating to broadcasting.