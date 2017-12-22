Swiss institute mathematician gets SASTRA Ramanujan award

Maryna Viazovska of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland, was presented with the SASTRA Ramanujan Award, instituted by Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), for her contribution to number theory.

The annual award instituted in 2005 is given in recognition of outstanding contributions by young mathematicians under the age of 32 for their work in areas influenced by Srinivasa Ramanujan. It carries a cash prize of US $10,000.

The award for 2017 was presented to Dr. Viazovska during the international conference on number theory at Srinivasa Ramnujan Centre, SASTRA, in Kumbakonam by Badrinarayanan Parthasarathy, Vice-President, Tata Communications. Mr.Parthasarathy traced the applications of number theory in secure communications and the convergence of mathematics with engineering, having tremendous impact on data security.

Reading the citation, the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Krishnaswami Alladi, recalled that some of the previous winners of the award went on to win the prestigious Fields Medal.

The international conference at SASTRA is attended by over 100 mathematics scholars. Dr.Maryna will deliver the Ramanujan Commemorative Lecture on Friday, according to a SASTRA press release.