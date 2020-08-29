‘S.Ve. Shekher can be granted anticipatory bail’

The Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Chennai, on Friday told the Madras High Court that BJP functionary and actor S.Ve. Shekher could be granted anticipatory bail in a case booked against him for allegedly insulting the National flag if he was willing to tender an apology.
State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan submitted before Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira that the plea for advance bail could be considered favourably if the petitioner files an affidavit tendering apology for having related the colours of the flag with different religions and also undertaking not to repeat such acts in the future.
Recording his submission, the judge granted time till Tuesday for the petitioner’s counsel to get instructions.
The case against the actor-politician had been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971 following a video uploaded by him on social media on August 3.
In the video, he had taken exception to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami having condemned an incident of a saffron shawl found draped on a statue of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in Puducherry on July 23.
Meanwhile, Shekher appeared before an investigation officer of the Cyber Crime Cell of CCB on Friday in connection with the case.
Mr. Shekher, while answering queries of police, denied that he had disrespected the National flag. He was questioned for more than one hour at the CCB office, police said.
