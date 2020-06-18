Surveillance stepped up in Pudukottai to monitor those coming from Chennai

The Pudukottai district administration has stepped up surveillance and vehicle checks to monitor those entering the district from Chennai where there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to 10 check-posts functioning on the district border, three more have been established in the district to keep a round-the-clock vigil to monitor those entering the district. District Collector P. Uma Maheswari, in an official release, said instructions had been given to officials to initiate action against those entering the district without obtaining e-pass. She indicated that such vehicles could be seized.

Vehicle checks, headed by an official in the rank of a Deputy Collector, had been intensified in every check-post to monitor those entering Pudukottai from Chennai via Tiruchi, the Collector said.

Instructions have also been given to the officials to slap fine amount of ₹100 against those found not wearing mask while venturing out. Action under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act would be initiated against those found involved in such repeated violations, the Collector further said.

Meanwhile, a couple of areas in Karaiyur and Maagalipatti villages in the district have been cordoned off and made containment zones since three persons each from the two places tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Official sources said the six persons had come from Chennai and had been admitted to the Government Ranees Hospital in Pudukottai.