Support for BJP is waning across the country: IUML national president

K.M. Kader Mohideen said even though the BJP had secured 34% of votes in the last elections, nearly 66% of people had voted against the party

February 03, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Support for the BJP has been waning throughout the country, and the party was entertaining doubts as to whether it could win for the third time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen in Tiruchi on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the IUML inner party elections to its student wing, Mr. Mohideen said even though the BJP had secured 34% of votes in the last elections, nearly 66% of people had voted against the party. The primary objective of the Indian National Democratic, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) was to unseat the BJP from power, he added.

Though the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) were part of the Opposition bloc, they would contest against each other in Kerala, he said, and added that elected members from both parties would come together after the elections.

Responding to a question on actor Vijay’s political plunge, Mr. Mohideen said politics in Tamil Nadu could not be determined by actors and the names of political parties. He wished the new party good luck and said: “One cannot suddenly change everything in politics. DMK remains the only political party for many years to have an inclusive ideology in the State.”

