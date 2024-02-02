GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Vijay enters politics; names party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

Mr. Vijay said the party would contest the 2026 State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He added that he will fully involve himself in politics once his film commitments are completed.

February 02, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil actor Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay | Photo Credit: @actorvijay / Instagram

Ending all speculations about his political plunge, Tamil actor Vijay, who is now the most popular and highest-paid actor in Kollywood, on Friday, February 2, 2024 announced his plunge into politics and named his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

In a statement, Mr. Vijay said the party would contest the 2026 State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He further clarified the party will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or support any alliance.

Mr. Vijay said, while on the one hand a culture of corruption in society and in administration is plaguing the polity in the State, on the other hand there is politics of hate and divisiveness.

“It is a fact that everyone is hoping for selfless, transparent, no bias in terms of caste-religion and a governance without corruption. What is important is that such a politics should be in tune with the Tamil culture of equality and political traditions of the State that respects the Indian Constitution,” he said.

The party will start propagating its ‘Tamil Nadu-centric’ ideology and party’s flag, policies to the people through public events after the 2024 Lok Saba elections.

Will actor Vijay take the political plunge? | Video Credit: Thamodharan B.

In the intervening period, Mr. Vijay said party cadres will be ‘politicised’ and party’s reach in the grassroots will be strengthened and office bearers will appointed ‘democratically’.

Mr. Vijay has further said he doesn’t consider politics as another occupation and believed it is a “holy service of people”. “I have learnt not just the heights of politics but its depths from his seniors in politics. Politics is not my hobby, it is my quest,” he said.

He added that he will fully involve himself in politics once his film commitments are completed. He is currently acting in director Venkat Prabhu’s Greatest of All Time.

