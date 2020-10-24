Tamil Nadu

Su. Venkatesan tests positive for infection

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Mr. Venkatesan, who had fever for a couple of days, got himself tested on Thursday.

The result returned positive on Friday.

The CPI(M) MP said that he faced no other health complications. He got himself admitted to the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.

