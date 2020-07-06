Students have to pick four core subjects, says Tamil Nadu School Education Department

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday, rolled back its decision to give students of class 11 (Plus 1), the option to choose either three or four core subjects from the 2020-21 academic year.
In an announcement made last year, the Department had said that students will have three core subjects and they can opt to study a fourth core subject if they wish to. The Department had released a combination of three core subjects the students could choose from. Several teachers had voiced their concerns regarding this, as some of the options available omitted important core subjects.
In a government order dated July 6, Principal Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said that the department has taken several representations from parents and teachers into consideration and has reversed its decision, to ensure that students are not put at a disadvantage if their options for higher studies are restricted in the future.
With the class 10 marksheets still under preparation, the admission process for class 11 is yet to begin in several schools. As part of the system in place till the 2019-20 academic year, students across science, commerce and humanities groups in State Board schools have had to study four core subjects in addition to language and English. When the admission process begins later this month, schools have been asked to stick to this system.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath