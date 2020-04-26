Steps have been taken to ensure welfare of migrant workers in Kancheepuram: officials

Senior officials from Kancheepuram district have said that several efforts have been taken to ensure the welfare of migrant workers living in the district. They said from medical checkups to food and mental health, arrangements were being made.

Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah told The Hindu on Saturday that over 38,000 migrant workers were living in 163 places in the district. “We found that they were living in congested areas, and decided to help them. We ensured that their accommodation facilities were not congested. We have also provided accommodation to 490 of them.”

Mr. Ponniah said that the district administration had received undertakings from 62 companies and 165 labour contractors that they would provide food and accommodation to their workers and also that their salaries were paid.

“Some private companies have also come forward to donate dry ration kits and we have been distributing them to migrant workers,” he said. The district administration also conducted health check-up camps for all the migrant workers in two phases.

In response to the story on the plight of migrant workers that appeared in these columns on April 26, Assistant Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan in Sriperumbudur, elaborated on the steps that police personnel were undertaking in that area. Police personnel were going out of the way to help migrant workers, he claimed.

“We conducted health camps for these workers twice. In all the police stations, we have a separate help desk for migrant workers’ issues. Our policemen are working 12 hours, on a rotation basis, to address their issues,” he said.

Mr. Karthikeyan also said the control rooms have received eight pregnancy cases so far and that within 10 to 15 minutes, the calls were acted upon. He said one-third of the personnel in the stations were dedicated to migrant workers’ issues.

“We are going to buy these workers carrom boards and chess boards. We will also arrange for them to watch Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat and some movies. We have hired auto-rickshaws to announce COVID-19 awareness messages in Bhojpuri, Odia, Hindi and Bengali,” he said.