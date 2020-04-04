Step up testing to detect asymptomatic patients: Stalin

DMK President M.K. Stalin said the government should listen to the medical experts and increase RT-PCR as they suspected that there were a large number of asymptomatic patients.

In his message through social media, Mr. Stalin said testing people with overseas travel history alone was not adequate and patients with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulties should be subjected to the RT-PCR.

Making a strong case for bringing down the cost for the test, MR Stalin said more testing centres should be created besides converting private hospitals as treatment centres for COVID-19.

Mr. Stalin said the people and the government should realise that the disease had proved to be a social disaster and the government should see to it that its announcements for relief measures reached the last man in the street.

Alleging that the government was refusing to supply disinfectants and personal safety equipment to local bodies because the DMK was in power in the civic bodies, Mr. Stalin said politics should be avoided in the time of calamity. He called upon people to reject those who resort to cheap politics by dragging caste and religion into the issue.