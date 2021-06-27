Tamil Nadu

State to reward Olympic medallists

The Tamil Nadu government will reward sportspersons from the State who win a medal at the Olympics in Japan, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

The government will reward a gold medallist with ₹3 crore, a silver medallist with ₹2 crore and a bronze medallist with ₹1 crore. The reward is meant to encourage Tamil Nadu sportspersons, he said, addressing sportspersons at a special vaccination drive held at Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Chief Minister said the government had been running a scheme to give sports equipment worth ₹10 lakh and pay tournament travel cost to sportspersons who won at international and national competitions. For sportspersons taking part at international events, ₹25 lakh was being given, he said.

“Nethra Kumanan, Varun A. Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy will take part in the sailing competition; G. Sathiyan and A. Sarath Kamal will take part in table tennis; C.A. Bhavani Devi will take part in fencing, while T. Mariappan will take part in the high jump competition in the Paralympics,” he said.


