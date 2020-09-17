State reports 5,652 fresh cases, 57 fatalities

Case tally climbs to 5,19,860; 5,768 persons discharged; Chennai records 983 fresh infections

A total of 5,652 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, including 983 in Chennai and 549 in Coimbatore. This took the State’s tally to 5,19,860.

As of date, 46,633 persons are undergoing treatment. As many as 5,768 persons, including 1,029 in Chennai and 707 in Coimbatore, were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 4,64,668.

Fifty-seven persons, including 14 in Chennai and five each in Cuddalore, Salem and Tiruvannamalai, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 8,559. They included a 30-year-old woman, a postnatal mother who had been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on September 11. She died on September 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. Seven of the deceased were in their 40s.

While 11 persons in their 80s died, a nonagenarian succumbed to the infection in Chennai. The 94-year-old man, who had coronary artery disease, diabetes and hypertension, had been admitted to a private medical college and hospital on September 3 with complaint of breathing difficulty for two days. He died on September 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The fresh cases took Chennai’s tally to 1,51,560, of which 9,833 are undergoing treatment, 1,38,714 have been discharged and 3,013 have died. With 549 new infections, Coimbatore’s case count increased to 23,702 (19,900 discharged, 3,437 active cases and 365 deaths).

In Chengalpattu, 319 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking its tally to 31,388. Tiruvallur reported 282 cases, Salem 280 (including one imported case) and Cuddalore 263. In Tiruppur, 149 persons tested positive. The case count in other districts were: Kancheepuram 189; Kallakurichi 162; Tiruvannamalai 156; Villupuram 142; Thanjavur 138 and Tiruvarur 139.

A total of 84,567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 61,33,399 samples have been tested.